Behind the Scenes with Indigo Suave: The making of ‘Doge-1: A New Hope’

Indigo Suave is an up-and-coming name in the world of directors. He has already made several short films under his artistry name. Unfortunately, Suave is only 22 years old and isn’t even set to graduate from Princeton University until 2022. However, when he does graduate, this is one young film director who is set to land on his feet.

Indigo Suave has a reputation as a visual artist rather than simply as a director. He believes that artists have a responsibility to reflect who they are and where they came from through their mediums. Through this making, sharing, and passing on of native creativity, we can spread awareness of cultural causes to the masses. Film and theatre are excellent tools if used correctly.

In a recent interview, he said, “I believe whatever you make is a reflection of who you are. Art represents the artist as well as the audience who listens. This doesn’t mean everything has a sole searching purpose, but it should have a purpose. I believe an artist holds a responsibility to themselves to create something they are proud of and also understand that it has the power to inspire and change others.”

But who is this innovative young director, and where did he come from?

The Making of ‘Doge-1 A New Hope’

His most recent project ‘Doge-1: A New Hope’ was able to accumulate over 1.5 million views on YouTube. The popular meme and crypto currency Dogecoin was the inspiration behind Suave’s visual project. The visual film depicted the shibu dog travelling in space to the moon. It is laid over by a narrator speaking about the essence and power of hope. This all in anticipation over SpaceX’s launch of DOGE-1 in 2022. Suave said this was the most challenging work he has done as it took over 4 months of persistent time and energy to complete.

“This project was about capturing the engine behind dogecoin. It was about highlighting the importance of hope and how with it anything is possible. From the music, to the narrator, to every scene we wanted to emphasize hope in all aspects of the project. I believe we succeeded.”

The visual project is planned to be released as a NFT in the next week.

The Future of ASUAVE Productions

His production company is set to expand as soon as he graduates in 2022. Tipped as a young director to look out for, we can’t wait to see where his innovative and inspirational creative style leads him. We hope it takes him to the top. You can follow him on Instagram if you are rooting for him, too.