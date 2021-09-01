ANALYSIS: New York’s New Gov. Could Bring Teachers Unions To Heel — But Will She?

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is likely to continue the policies of her disgraced predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, but one notable way she could change business-as-usual is by pushing for an expansion of charter schools and bringing teachers unions to heel.

Hochul, a Democrat, announced a plan on her first day in office Aug. 27 to ensure a return to schools in the fall semester amid rising COVID-19 cases fueled by the Delta variant. A number of her policies, such as mask requirements and a possible vaccine mandate, are typical of a Democratic governor.