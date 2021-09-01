WSJ Editorial Board Goes After Biden For ‘Dishonest’ ‘Defiant’ And ‘Accusatory’ Defense Of Afghanistan Withdrawal

The Wall Street Journal published an editorial board opinion piece Tuesday calling President Joe Biden’s defense of the Afghanistan withdrawal “dishonest,” “defiant” and “accusatory.”

“President Biden’s defiant, accusatory defense on Tuesday of his Afghanistan withdrawal and its execution was so dishonest, and so lacking in self-reflection or accountability, that it was unworthy of the sacrifices Americans have made in that conflict,” the Wall Street Journal article read.

Biden defended the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in a speech Tuesday, calling it an “extraordinary success.” After a terrorist bombing killed 13 U.S. service members in Kabul, Biden said the costs to the U.S. would have been greater if the troops had stayed. He declared that he believes he made a wise decision, the New York Times reported. (RELATED: Washington Post Runs Op-Ed Criticizing Afghanistan Withdrawal, Doesn’t Disclose Author Is On Defense Contractor Board)

The WSJ editorial board went on to say that Biden either actually believes that his actions were appropriate or he is lying and shifting the blame. “Neither one is reassuring about Mr. Biden’s character, his judgment, or—most ominously—the long three-and-a-half years left in his Presidency.”

The article also stated that Biden lied about his options. He said that his only choices were full withdrawal or “escalation.” However, his advisers presented him more moderate alternatives. “He was so bent on withdrawal, and so quickly, that he refused to adjust the military plan even as the Taliban made gains and the CIA warned that the Afghan government was likely to fall,” the WSJ editorial board wrote.