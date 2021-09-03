Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering His Mother, Grandparents With Baseball Bat

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his mother, grandparents and a caretaker with a baseball bat in the state of Massachusetts.

Orion Krause, a 26-year-old Maine resident, beat his mother Elizabeth Krause, grandparents Elizabeth and Frank Lackey and their caretaker Bertha Mae Parker to death with a baseball bat in 2017, a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office read, according to the New York Post. After pleading guilty to each of the four second-degree murder charges brought against him, Krause was sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole after 25 years, the statement added.

Krause walked to a neighbor’s house while naked and covered in blood and confessed to the killings, WCVB reported. When police arrived to arrest Krause at the neighbors house on Sept. 8, 2017, Krause was reportedly singing and claimed that he had “freed” his deceased family members, according to WCVB. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Shoots And Kills 4 Family Members, Including 7-Year-Old Girl, Over Stimulus Check)



“I pray we will be able to process it in the future – hopefully together,” Krause said, addressing members of his family in Court Wednesday, WCVB reported.

A judge later found Krause was fit to stand trial in 2017 despite his ramblings upon arrest, the Associated Press reported.

A day prior to committing the murders, Krause went from Maine to the Boston area, and then met with his mother to travel to Groton, Massachusetts, according to the New York Post.

At the time, news that Krause had murdered his family shocked those close to him, according to the AP.

“I just can’t make sense of any of it,” Camden Hills Regional High School band director Nancy Rowe told the AP. “The Orion Krause that I knew here at Camden Hills would never have done something like that he is being accused (of).”

“The resolution of this case today in no way can erase the incalculable loss felt by the family and friends of these victims,” District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement. “We continue to have them in our thoughts today as this case comes to a close.”