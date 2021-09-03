Tal Navarro Leverages Social Media to Help Businesses Find Success

There’s no doubt social media has become an integral part of the marketing process. It’s one of the most reliable and effective marketing tools in the digital era. The close to 4 billion daily social media users provide a rich potential market for businesses to exploit. This provides an open, level playing field for marketers and businesses and allows even the smallest firms to gain recognition and improve their online presence and reputation. Social media will help connect you with existing and new customers, increase your brand awareness, and generate more leads, boosting your sales.

Tal Navarro, an expert and pioneer in digital marketing, is one of the people helping businesses find social media success. Tal is the founder of Social Lady Media Agency. This firm specializes in assisting businesses to build their online presence, create content, web promotions, and the best digital marketing strategies. Tal is also an international speaker, TV personality, lifestyle blogger, and the founder and owner of www.tal navarro.co.il, an Israel-based online marketing platform. She also served as a member of the Beverly Hills City Initiative’s program Next BH, working closely with the Beverly Hills Mayor and NextGen community.

Tal has been helping businesses across the world realize success through social media for a decade. She is widely celebrated as a digital marketing pioneer in Israel and the founder of SUMO, the country’s first social media marketing college. Tal also established Israel’s first social media department at Adler Chomski & Warshavsky. Through her leadership, the department has scaled up to become Israel’s top destination for all your digital marketing needs. A passionate blogger and digital marketer, Tal enjoys a massive social media presence and has established a personal brand that has raised her profile as a powerful influencer.

Currently based in Beverly Hills, California, Tal has been instrumental in helping individuals, businesses, and companies excel online. She relies on her considerable experience to offer consultative, lecturing, and teaching services addressing the various digital media strategies. Her programs cover key areas of online marketing, such as content creation, web design and promotion, influencer marketing, social media account management, media ads, and many others. Her expertise in the sector is undoubtedly seen in how she can segment the strategies to fit each client, from well-established firms to start-ups, business leaders, and senior management.

Through the Social Lady digital agency , Tal has been able to reach thousands of clients worldwide. Many of them love her services for their reliable, effective, and personalized touches to suit their needs. The Social Lady Media Boutique team is also highly qualified, with some of the best talent in the industry. The firm is also well-known for its exceptional customer services team that is well-informed and ever-present to address their clients’ needs. This led the Social Lady to be ranked as the best one-stop shop for all your digital marketing needs.

Tal’s contribution to the industry has seen her earn international recognition from many renowned organizations. She was rated as one of the top 40 young and successful people by Forbes Israel in 2014. The Lady Globes business magazine also listed her as one of the top 50 strongest women on Facebook in 2017. Her company, Social Lady, was also rated number one in AutoLike Mag’s list of the top 15 leading digital marketing companies in 2018.

For Tal, digital marketing is not just another advertising tool anymore; It’s a part of life.