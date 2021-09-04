CNN’s Bakari Sellers Claims Biden Did A ‘Damn Good Job’ On Afghanistan And Hurricane Ida

On Friday’s episode of “Don Lemon Tonight,” CNN analyst Bakari Sellers stated that President Biden did a “damn good job” regarding Afghanistan and Hurricane Ida.

Laura Coates filled in for Lemon and was interviewing Bakari Sellers when she posed the question of whether or not Biden could rebound in September after having a bad August.

WATCH:

“There’s no sugarcoating it, August was a bad month for the Biden administration,. And September is not looking much better,” Coates said. “He ran as the adult in the room who could handle tough situations. Can he turn this around?”

“He’s President of the United States. He doesn’t get to pick and choose the situations he’s thrown into. The fact is the President of the United States ended a 20-plus-year war. There’s some questions, no doubt, and some criticism that’s valid about the way that we withdrew from Afghanistan, but the fact is we had the largest scale humanitarian mission ever run in a foreign country in the history of the United States,” Sellers said. (RELATED: CNN Analyst Bakari Sellers Blames ‘Trump’s America’ In Part For CNN Reporter’s Arrest)

“I think that he could handle some things better than he has, certainly,” Sellers added. “But, at the end of the day, I think the President of the United States has done a damn good job at protecting the interests of the United States.”

Sellers comments present a stark contrast to much of the current sentiment in the country and around the world. Biden has suffered a loss in support according to public opinion polls and has been accused by people on both sides of the aisle of breaking promises to bring all Americans home.