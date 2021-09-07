Lindsey Graham: The US ‘Will Be Going Back’ To Afghanistan

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has been a vocal critic of President Joe Biden’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, said Monday that the U.S. will have to return in order to stop the terrorist regimes from growing.

In an interview with BBC, Graham said “we will be going back into Afghanistan as we went back into Iraq and Syria,” adding it is either “hit them before they hit you.” Graham and Republicans have slammed Biden’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan after 13 U.S. service members were killed in a terror attack at the Kabul airport.

“Most importantly, they’re going to give safe haven to Al Qaeda who has ambitions to drive us out of the Mid East writ large and attack us because of our way of life,” Graham continued.

“We’ll have to [return]. We’ll have to,” Graham said. “Because the threat will be so large. It will be a cauldron for radical Islamic behavior.”

WATCH:



Graham has called Biden’s actions the “most dishonorable thing a Commander-in-Chief has done in modern times.” He has also called for Biden to be impeached. (‘Biden Has Signed Death Warrant For Thousands’: Lindsey Graham Goes Off On Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal Debacle)



Republicans in the House have demanded Biden release the full, unedited and unredacted transcripts of his July 23 conversation with former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, where he reportedly encouraged him to convince the world that his government was holding its own against the Taliban. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Demand Full, Unedited Transcript From Biden-Ghani Phone Call)

Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee have also called on Biden’s resignation.