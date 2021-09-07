Mom Accuses Teacher Of Taping Mask To 9-Year-Old Boy’s Face: REPORT

A student’s mother said a substitute teacher taped masks to school children’s faces in a Clark County, Nevada, fourth grade classroom, Fox 5 Las Vegas reported Sunday.

A mother of a 9-year-old boy is calling for the resignation of the Clark County School District substitute teacher for the alleged taping, she told Fox 5 Las Vegas on the condition of anonymity. She said her son forgot to put his mask on when he got up to drink water.

This local mom says a substitute teacher taped her 9-year-old’s face mask to his face when he did not wear it properly in the classroom. He told her it happened to 5 other students. What this mom is now demanding coming up 10pm on @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/l8OA13A3Ef — Kim Passoth (@KimPassoth) September 4, 2021

“He went to get a sip of water, forgot to put the mask on,” she told Fox 5. “The teacher did not tell him to put it back on or send him to the office, she instead pulled him up in front of the classroom in front of all of the students and she then taped the mask across the top of his face.”

The mother said she wanted to make other parents aware of what was happening at Carolyn S. Reedom Elementary School, Fox 5 reported. She said she filed a police report and is considering sending her son to a charter school.

The mother characterized the incident as “crazy,” Fox 5 reported. “Corporal punishment in schools should not be happening.”

“I was furious, furious,” she told Fox 5. “I was scared for my son on what kind of long-term effect it is going to have on him socially, the fact that the entire class was laughing.”

She said the substitute teacher taped another piece of tape from his nose to his forehead, which an administrator noticed when he walked to the office to get the homework his father had dropped off. She said the administrator took the tape off and told the principal, who went to the classroom.

The principal “saw another student who she thought was my son with tape on their face as well,” the mother told Fox 5 Las Vegas.

Her son told her the substitute teacher had taped students’ masks since the beginning of the school year.

“He says that he remembers up to five,” she told Fox 5. “He was very upset. He was crying. He was humiliated.” (RELATED: De Blasio To Keep Masks In Schools Despite CDC Guidelines)

“The district is aware of the isolated incident and is dealing with the employee through the proper channels,” the Clark County School District said in a statement, Fox 5 reported. “The principal proactively notified the family of the investigation.”

The mother said she has no issue with the mask mandate, so her complaint isn’t political, but said 9-year-olds should not be punished for forgetfulness, she told Fox 5 Las Vegas. She said she wants the substitute teacher to be held accountable and removed from the classroom.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.