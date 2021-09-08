How Miguel Lopes Created a Lifetime of Financial Freedom

It’s everyone’s dream to create financial freedom. They get the opportunity to control their finances and the freedom to make key life decisions without having to worry too much about the financial implications. However, this does not directly translate to mishandling their money. It largely gives them the freedom of having options in life.

The path to financial independence is not a get-rich-quick strategy. It can be a challenging journey, and determination and self-discipline can help people make it. Financial freedom is equally the fruit of hard work, resilience, and sacrifice.

Miguel Lopes, a top trader and young investor, is one of few people enjoying financial freedom. Miguel is a renowned crypto revolutionary investor and a financial market magician making millions in his pajamas. He is a highly experienced trader with a vast understanding of the industry’s dynamics, and he is actively involved in forex and crypto trading, among other money market instruments. He is also the founder of Investgods, a company that he uses to teach others.

A self-taught and self-made millionaire, Miguel manages Investgods and has dedicated it to teaching people everything about financial markets. Their services entail courses and mentoring programs that touch on informative subjects relating to the industry, such as courses on financial marketing. The programs are available on their website, where anyone can access them through one-on-one sessions or group mentoring. His ambition is to reach and educate millions of people with the desire to make money online, add an extra source of income, or ditch their nine-to-five jobs.

As a money marketing mogul, he firmly believes that a few months of learning how to trade can produce a lifetime of financial freedom. Everyone has the potential to become a great trader, provided they are ready to learn. They first have to learn, then earn.

Miguel believes that there is so much potential to make money online. To him, if people can use the internet for everything else, then why not for making money? The internet is the only tool many people need to make money in this digital era. He is living proof that the internet can transform anyone’s life if used correctly. He learned how to trade from information found on the internet, thus changing his life for the better. Everyone has access to information, but only a few have access to correct information.

Knowing that 99% of trading market information available online may be misleading informed his decision to start Investgods. Miguel argues that only 1% of the available information is correct and that it is hard to find. His personal initiative has been to make this 1% available to millions of willing traders worldwide.

An ambitious and forward-thinking investor, Miguel Lopes believes in success being a journey and not a destination. He is already looking to expand Investgods to feature affiliate systems to make money by reselling their services. In the words of Mahatma Gandhi, “Essentially, the future depends on what you do today.”