FLASHBACK: Biden Said ‘I Wouldn’t Demand [Vaccines] To Be Mandatory’

Then President-elect Joe Biden said in December that coronavirus vaccines should not be mandatory, marking a stark contrast of his current stance as his administration orders businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate the vaccine or implement rigid testing guidelines.

Biden said he was against making the vaccine mandatory while speaking at a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware.

“I don’t think it should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory.”

Biden back in December on vaccine mandates: “I don’t think it should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory.” pic.twitter.com/RI08vIkFfk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 9, 2021

“I’ll do everything in my power as president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing and when they do it, demonstrate that it matters,” Biden said.

Biden announced Thursday a rule is underway to require employers with 100 employees or more to make sure all employees are vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. The new requirement is slated to impact more than 80 million private sector employees. Violating the rule could cost thousands of dollars per employee. (RELATED: ‘Justifiable Intrusion’: ACLU Claims Vaccine Mandates Further Civil Liberties)

Biden has previously called on private sector companies to implement vaccine requirements in order to “reach millions more people.”