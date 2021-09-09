Matt Par Has Some Great Suggestions for Content Creators Who Wish to Remain Anonymous

Making money through YouTube is an art that a lot of video content creators are looking at mastering. With the increasing demand for video content, many people are considering YouTube as an avenue to earn revenue and maybe even work from home. How can you do it well? Matt Par, a successful YouTuber, shares his suggestions. Here are Matt Par’s recommended YouTube niches that can help you potentially earn on YouTube without showing your face.

Quiz Niche – In this niche, you can generate some fun and interesting questions for your viewers and get them to answer those for you. All of these can be done creatively without having to reveal your face. “It is an excellent niche with evergreen potential,” says Matt Par.

Luxury/Financial Niche – You can make videos on the 10 most luxurious beaches, most expensive hotels, richest Hollywood stars, and other relevant content on luxurious lifestyle and things, and attract millions of subscribers.

Meditation Niche – In this fast-paced world, this niche has great potential. Matt says, “When I started, I used to record the meditation sounds myself. There is a lot of scope in this niche.”

Technology Niche – You can talk about exciting inventions in technology in different fields and show videos of other people by only including a voiceover. You can also make a lot through ad revenues from this niche.

Animal Niche – You can use animal images or videos from royalty-free sites and provide fascinating and informative content. This niche also has great revenue potential through affiliate marketing, as you can collaborate to promote animal-related products on your channel.

Horror Niche – Here, you can talk about scary stories from your personal experiences and add some eerie background music or voiceovers to garner attention and viewers.

Top Ten Countdown Niche – You can create exciting content on “top 10 most uninhibited places on the Earth”, “top 10 most beautiful but haunted places in the USA,” and so on. You can showcase videos from other sites and use your voiceovers for added effect.

Health Niche – If you have interesting content like home remedies, natural cures, and weight loss, your videos can garner many views. The best thing is that you can use stock photos and well-researched content for your videos.

Psychology Niche – This niche never goes out of vogue. You can create exciting and engaging content around reasons for your dreams, what kind of person you are, personality tests, and other such topics.

Life Hack Niche – Matt Par says, “You can earn a lot of money in this niche by modeling only your hands and not your face. You can make simple videos of doing life hacks yourself and post them online.”

Matt Par currently has 9 YouTube channels, and his face is visible on only one of them. Given his success, his recommendations can surely come in handy for aspiring YouTubers.

Matt’s personal channel is called Make Money Matt and on it he shares his best tips and strategies for growing on YouTube.