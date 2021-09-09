Authorities Charge Woman For Allegedly Killing Baby Moments After She Gave Birth Alone

New York resident Andee Wright was charged for allegedly killing her newborn child soon after giving birth in her home, according to Buffalo News.

Wright was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Tuesday after allegedly killing her child and disposing the body in a trash can in the basement of her Tonawanda home, Buffalo News reported. (RELATED: Dad Charged With Beating 6-Year-Old Son To Death)

Andee Wright, 30, was arraigned this afternoon on two counts of second-degree murder after she allegedly killed her newborn in October 2020. Bail has been set for her at $75,000. Attorney Paul Dell called the incident a tragedy and that they’re taking this one step at a time. pic.twitter.com/CTc3nKwAzf — WBEN NewsRadio 930AM (@NewsRadio930) September 7, 2021

Eerie County District Attorney John J. Flynn worked on the case and said during a news conference that it may have been the worst case he has dealt with in his 5 years of being in office, according to Buffalo News.

Flynn said that Wright was in her home on Eggert Road between 2:30 and 3:15am when she gave birth to a baby boy. She allegedly hit the baby’s head twice which fractured the baby’s skull and eventually led to his death.

Wright’s boyfriend came home to find her and called 911, Buffalo News reported. Tonawanda police arrived on the scene to find the baby’s body in a trash bag in a trash can in the basement of Wright’s home, according to the outlet.

“Almost exactly 11 months ago, we had a situation that came to my attention where there was a claim that a baby was found dead in a home in the Town of Tonawanda, and that it was a miscarriage,” Flynn said. “The circumstances were troubling to me.”