Manager At Apple Claims Sexual Harassment At The Workplace. Weeks Later She Gets Fired For Allegedly Leaking Company Secrets

Senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik was fired by Apple for allegedly leaking information, according to The Verge.

Gjøvik was fired Thursday for allegedly violating company policies against leaking confidential information. She has written about accusations of harassment, surveillance and workplace safety on Twitter, The Verge reported. (RELATED: Apple Delays Launch Of Controversial Child Pornography Scanning Tool Over Privacy Backlash)

Any bets if I get a literal knock on my physical door from #Apple today? pic.twitter.com/oFqw4VFaGi — Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) September 9, 2021

“When I began raising workplace safety concerns in March, and nearly immediately faced retaliation and intimidation, I started preparing myself for something exactly like this to happen,” Gjøvik said, according to the Verge. “I’m disappointed that a company I have loved since I was a little girl would treat their employees this way.”

She claimed her coworkers put up a whiteboard that kept a tally of votes for ways to make her “life a living hell” after filing complaints with federal regulators, according to the Verge. She continued by saying that she was often excluded from important emails and that employees were being peer-pressured into drinking during work hours, New York Post reported.

Sooo, #Apple has pics of my boobs. During a discovery thing 3yr ago, legal forced me to hand-over all my texts. They refused to let me delete anything, even “fully personal,” even when I said “by fully personal I mean nudes.” They said they’re in their “permanent evidence locker” — Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) August 19, 2021

She’s said that the building she worked in was located on a superfund site, according to the Verge. Gjøvik also raised privacy concerns regarding company policies on how they were able to search and surveil employees’ work phones, the outlet reported.

Gjøvik was placed on leave early August while the company looked into the concerns. She received an email from the company saying that she would be fired effective the next day hours later.

“We are and have always been deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace. We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised and, out of respect for the privacy of any individuals involved, we do not discuss specific employee matters,” Apple spokesperson Josh Rosenstock stated in a comment to The Verge.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.