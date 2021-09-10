How Jad Kantari Emerged as an Ecommerce Titan

“All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them,”- Walt Disney.

Everybody has a dream, but only a few get to live it. Only the people who are brave enough to stop limiting their beliefs and face their fears get the chance to see the path to fulfilling their dreams. Such people choose the life of their dreams rather than the one limited by their fears.

Jad Kantari, an American Immigrant from Lebanon, is one of the few individuals living his dream. Jad has risen to become an eCommerce Titan disrupting the industry with his unmatched and smart strategies. Jad found his way to the US in 2009 with a dream that he has since turned into a reality, defying all odds.

Jad is now a renowned eCommerce entrepreneur generating millions in revenue. Jad has built numerous businesses and brands from the ground up to success all by himself. He is one of the best media buyers and marketers in the eCommerce space, making up to $15 million a year. His expertise and business skills have enabled him to remain successful in the low-ticket products, a space where many find it hard to thrive due to the increasingly high costs of Facebook Ads.

His journey to the top of the eCommerce space is characterized by hard work, resilience, and relentless passion for being a better version of himself every day. He has been through ups and downs but still managed to remain true to his dreams. In 2019, Jad made one of his biggest business decisions that cost him one of his biggest brands in the teeth whitening and dental care space, sending him back to the drawing board. The brand was in the subscription field, a different space from his usual eCommerce business model. Jad’s inexperience in the sector landed him in a partnership that cost him years of sweat, blood, and tears.

Though a heartbreaking and demoralizing experience, Jad found the courage to come back as a more determined entrepreneur. His positive mind-set helped him convert the mistakes into learning lessons. Jad had learned the need to humble himself and roll with the punches. He maintains a spirited person with the will never to be outworked.

“I wake up every day and work like I’m the most broke person in the room,” says Jad.

His most important life lessons are to never listen to the noise of what people say. He has met so many people in his career who told him that something was unachievable. According to him, such people only project their failure onto you by assuming that you’re like them and can’t achieve what they failed to. Jad says that he had to be confident in himself and go after what he believed in. Consistency and persistence are his main attributes. His 18-year experience back in Lebanon where electricity is a privilege, taught him the importance of gratitude, a trait he believes that every entrepreneur should possess.

The young entrepreneur believes that he is now ready to expand into the subscription space and establish one of the leading and biggest brands in the world. Jad’s goal is not entirely to make money but also to leave a positive mark in the world through transforming other people’s lives.