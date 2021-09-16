ANALYSIS: How Mask Mandates Caused Democrats To Embrace A Longtime Conservative Policy

As millions of students returned to school in recent weeks for the current academic year, the American people remain divided on whether schools should enforce mask mandates. But Democrats’ support for such measures has inadvertently caused them to embrace a longtime conservative policy — school choice.

In a recent Axios/Ipsos poll conducted in August, a majority of American adults said they support mandating masks in schools. But the polling data revealed a deep political divide, as even though 69% of respondents supported mandatory masking, 92% of Democrats supported the idea while just 44% of Republicans said the same.