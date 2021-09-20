How Carsfascinate Is on a Passionate Mission to Preserve and Promote Automotive History

The era from the 1980s up to the early 2000s offered some truly iconic cars. They were the stars of hit shows like Miami Vice and Knight Rider, plus countless movies have put some unforgettable vehicles from this era front and center. Longtime car enthusiast and master mechanic Ron Kaml founded Carsfascinate to offer an impressive inventory of these Gen X dream machines, called youngtimer classics, in one central location.

Kaml arrived in the United States in 2008 and quickly found his way into the car culture. He has been repairing, restoring, and selling cars for more than a decade. After graduating in 2015, Ron Kaml realized he wanted to turn his auto-work into a full-time job. It was around this time that he also discovered his niche, youngtimer classic automobiles, and thus came into being the brand called Carsfascinate.

A youngtimer classic is generally between 20 and 40 years old. Carsfascinate is an exclusive showroom for selling models from the 1980s to early 2000s. Their impressive selection has attracted a solid customer base of classic car owners, collectors, sellers, or anyone who wants to own a piece of automotive history. However, what sets Carsfascinate apart from its competition is the passion behind the brand and the premium quality of its inventory.

Ron Kaml is highly selective about what he buys and sells. This selectiveness has paid off as Carsfascinate offers customers low-mileage vintage cars in exceptional condition. In fact, several of these automobiles are in pristine original condition. They have a very high “cool” factor and are in hot demand among car enthusiasts.

Carsfascinate sells around 12–15 cars a month, but they aren’t just selling iconic vintage automobiles to their customers; they are selling a unique experience. These cars turn heads while delivering a sense of nostalgia or even bringing back fond memories. Carsfascinate also prides itself on preserving and promoting a piece of automotive history while delivering stellar customer service. There are no sales pitches at Carsfascinate, only enthusiasts eager to share the stories of these exceptional automobiles.

If you are looking for an American, European, or Japanese youngtimer classic with looks surpassed only by its performance, Carsfascinate is the dealership to visit. What’s better, you don’t even have to have a million dollars to cruise around in a car that looks like it might command such a price tag. Carsfascinate believes that all car enthusiasts, regardless of their budget, should be able to drive away in their dream car and own a piece of automotive history.