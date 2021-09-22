Maxine Waters Says Accusations Of Border Patrol ‘Whipping’ Haitian Migrants Are ‘Worse Than What We Witnessed In Slavery’

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters said Wednesday that the Border Patrol agents accused of whipping Haitian migrants at the southern border committed actions that are worse than what was done during slavery.

During a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol, Waters mentioned the accusations from many Democratic politicians and media outlets that Border Patrol agents were whipping Haitian migrants at the southern border after video and pictures emerged of agents riding horseback with reins.

“What we witnessed takes us back hundreds of years. What we witnessed was worse than what we witnessed in slavery,” Waters said during the press conference.

“Cowboys with their reins in hand whipping black people, Haitians, into the water where they’re scrambling and falling down and all they’re trying to do is escape the violence in their country,” Waters continued.

MSNBC host Joy Reid alleged Monday that Border Patrol agents were using “whips” from the “slave era” to herd migrants at the southern border. (RELATED: Democrats, Media Accuse Border Patrol Of ‘Whipping’ Haitian Migrants)

The Horseback Border Patrol units who were accused of whipping the Haitian migrants were reassigned to desk duties while officials investigate the incident, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Horseback Border Patrol Agents Accused Of Whipping Migrants With Reins Reassigned To Desk Duties)

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the agents were using long reins to control their horses during a Monday press conference and said an investigation is underway.