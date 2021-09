HOW MANY HAITIANS HAVE BEEN RELEASED INTO U.S.? BIDEN ADMIN PROMISES ANSWERS… Peter Doocy, Jen Psaki Duke It Out In Testy Exchange Over Immigration(VIDEO)

Doocy began by inquiring whom the press could ask about how many migrants were released into the United States and how many were sent back. He said that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief Alejandro Mayorkas told the press he did not know the updated numbers.