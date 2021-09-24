Fairfax County Mother Reveals Books In School Libraries Depicting Child Porn And Pedophilia

A mother of a student at Fairfax County Public Schools called out the school board for indirectly making available to students books featuring child pornography and pedophilia in its libraries at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

Stacy Langton opened by explaining that she watched what had happened at a Texas school board meeting after parents discovered two books accessible to their children, Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison and Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe.

“The other book has detailed illustrations of a man having sex with a boy,” Langton said to the school board while she unfolded copies of the x-rated illustrations. “The illustrations include fellatio, sex toys, masturbation and violent nudity.”

A mother of a student at Fairfax County Public Schools called out the school board for indirectly making accessible to students two books featuring child pornography and pedophilia in school libraries at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

Stacy Langton opened by explaining that she watched what had happened at a Texas school board meeting after parents discovered two books accessible to their children, Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison and Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe. Langton looked for and found the books at her own child’s school, Fairfax High School, as well as other places in the county, including Robinson Secondary School where students as young as 12 could access the books.

Parents Defending Education’s VP for Strategy & Investigations Asra Q. Nomani captured Langton’s comments to the school board on video and reported the exchange on her Substack, Asra Investigates.

At last night’s @FCPSNews school board meeting, brave mom Stacy Langton revealed porn + pedophilia in library books. The board cut her mic + fled but I was able to record Stacy. Parents yelled, “Shame!” at the board for turning the county into #Fairfaxxx. No rest for @defendinged pic.twitter.com/efbT6c79H2 — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 24, 2021

Langton discovered that the books depicted pedophilia and sex between men and boys, including one book that showed a fourth-grade boy performing oral sex on an adult male.

“The other book has detailed illustrations of a man having sex with a boy,” Langton said to the school board, while she unfolded copies of the x-rated illustrations. “The illustrations include fellatio, sex toys, masturbation and violent nudity.”

The school board recording of the meeting avoided a close up shot of the book content and censored the images, Nomani reported.

“I can’t wait to have your cock in my mouth — I’m going give you the blow job of your life,” Langton read from the book Gender Queer. “Then I want you inside me.”

Another line in Lawn Boy read, “What if I told you I touched another guy’s dick? What if I told you I sucked it? I was 10 years old but it’s true. I sucked [Doug]’s dick, the real estate guy, and he sucked mine too.” The “real estate guy” was a reference to an adult man, Nomani reported.

“This was not an oversight at Fairfax High School,” Langton said before board chair, Stella Pekarsky and board member Laura Jane Cohen tried to interrupt her, Nomani reported.

The school board rules prohibit interruption during citizen participation, Nomani continued. The board members tried to use the excuse that there were children in the audience, but Nomani reported there were none.

“Do not interrupt my time,” Langton said, as parents and audience members began booing the board. “These books are in stock available at the libraries of Robinson, Langley and….,” Langton said before she was interrupted again by Pekarsky who proclaimed “Those are high school students, ma’am.”

Robinson Secondary School serves seventh and eighth graders, Nomani reported.

“Pornography is offensive to all people,” Langton added.

Pekarsky called for the next speaker before Langton’s time was up. The audience applauded Langton while security officials approached her and asked her to leave.

The board turned her microphone off, but she shouted that the board members were in violation of the law of Virginia, citing Virginia Code section 18.2-376, and that they “should be charged accordingly!”

Code § 18.2-376. prohibits advertising and other uses of obscene items, including rules for exhibitions or performances.

It says it “shall be unlawful for any person knowingly to prepare, print, publish, or circulate, or cause to be prepared, printed, published or circulated, any notice or advertisement of any obscene item proscribed in § (code section) 18.2-373, or of any obscene performance or exhibition proscribed in § (code section) 18.2-375, stating or indicating where such obscene item, exhibition, or performance may be purchased, obtained, seen or heard,” Nomani reported.

The board recessed for five minutes due to the parents’ uproar.

“Shame! Shame! Shame!” one man shouted. “These people need to go to jail,” another mother said. (RELATED: ACLU Official Reportedly Calls For Book About Transgenderism To Be Stopped From Circulation)

“When you go and look at the books, it’s worse than anything you can imagine,” Langton told Nomani. “It’s actually worse. I came to the school board meeting because I thought if I didn’t know, I bet most parents don’t know, and they need to know.”

Nomani said the school board characterized the parents who attended the meeting as intolerant and called for “respect,” “open hearts” and “dialogue.”

“Thank you,” a military father new to the area told Nomani.

“Every meeting, it’s the same,” he said. “It’s them and the kids, and they rule out the fact that the parents are part of that process.” He is taking his children out of Fairfax County Public Schools, but plans to continue attending its board meetings because “somebody needs to hold them accountable.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.