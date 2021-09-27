State Department Spokesperson Ned Price Tests Positive For COVID-19 After UN Meeting

State Department spokesperson Ned Price announced in a tweet he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after returning from the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA).

“After experiencing symptoms for the first time this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 shortly thereafter, & will now quarantine for the next 10 days,” Price tweeted. “I’m feeling under the weather but am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines.”

Price, who is vaccinated, received the positive result after returning from the UNGA in New York, the Associated Press reported. He attended the assembly with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who deputy State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said tested negative on Monday.

The pair attended multiple events during the UNGA, including foreign ministers and senior officials from over 60 countries, the AP reported. There are no other reports of positive test results from those who were present at the meeting as of Monday afternoon. (RELATED: These Are The 9 Countries Set To Decide Whether Taliban Will Represent Afghanistan At The UN)

Blinken is scheduled to attend a U.S.-EU trade and technology conference in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, before traveling to Europe, California and Mexico the following week, the AP reported.

President Joe Biden addressed the UNGA on Tuesday, proclaiming he is “not seeking the new Cold War” with China, but never mentioned the country by name.

