Man With Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $45,000 In His Wallet Turns Up Dead On Beach

The body of a man with a winning lottery ticket in his wallet worth $45,000 was found washed up on a beach Friday morning.

Michigan resident Gregory Jarvis, 57, was found on a private beach along the Saginaw Bay and an autopsy report showed that he drowned. A winning lottery ticket was found on his body, which raised concerns for police, WJRT-TV reported. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Was A Florida Couple Arrested For Selling Fake ‘Golden Tickets To Heaven’?)

Jarvis was playing a Club Keno game called “The Jack” at the Bluewater Inn on Sept. 13 when he won, according to WJRT-TV.

He was reportedly not able to claim his winnings right away because his social security card was not in good condition. He did apply for another but had passed by the time it arrived, KWQC-TV reported.

The Michigan Lottery Commission stated that lottery winners of more than $600 are required to provide photo identification and their social security card in order to collect their winnings, WJRT-TV reported.

Dawn Talaski, the inn’s owner, said Jarvis was last seen at the inn’s bar buying rounds of drinks on Sept. 19, according to KWQC-TV.

Talaski felt like something was off when Jarvis did not show up at the bar the next day given that he was a regular, according to a report from KWQC-TV.

“We are thinking that he was tying up his boat, slipped and fell, hit his head, and that’s where he ended up in the water, no foul play suspected,” Caseville Police Chief Kyle Romzek said. Romzek added that they were concerned at first, but after reviewing the autopsy report and interviewing people who knew Jarvis, they had no suspicions of foul play, KWQC-TV reported.

Talaski said that Jarvis planned on taking his winnings with him to North Carolina where his sister and dad were, WJRT-TV reported.

The winning ticket was given to Jarvis’ family, according to KWQC-TV.