EXCLUSIVE: Senate Republicans To Introduce Legislation To Block Federal Agencies From Requiring Proof Of Vaccination

A group of Senate Republicans will introduce legislation Wednesday that would protect Americans’ personal health records and prohibit a number of federal agencies from requiring proof of vaccination or the use of a vaccine passport.

The legislation, titled the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act, first obtained by the Daily Caller was spearheaded by Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott. He was joined by four other senators, including Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall and Utah Sen. Mike Lee.

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw will be introducing a companion bill in the House.

The legislation would prohibit seven federal agencies from requiring Americans to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to engage in commerce or travel. Those agencies include:

The Department of Transportation, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The National Railroad Passenger Corporation (known as “Amtrak”).

The Surface Transportation Board.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The National Transportation Safety Board.

The Federal Maritime Commission.

The Department of Commerce.

“While American businesses are working hard to recover from the devastating impacts of COVID-19, President Biden is set on implementing more mandates, lockdowns and restrictions that are holding them back. I got the COVID-19 vaccine, and encourage everyone who feels comfortable to get it too, but government has no business pushing mandates on the American people and our hardworking businesses. It’s the government’s job to inform Americans and then let every family make the right choices that will keep themselves, their businesses and their employees safe,” Scott said in a statement.

“My Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act ensures that the Biden administration cannot require anyone to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to do business across state borders, and protects Americans’ rights and privacy,” Scott added.

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“The last thing that Americans need right now is another mandate that further prevents hardworking citizens from having the freedom to live their lives. Americans should have the right to make the best decision for themselves when it comes to getting the COVID vaccine. As lawmakers, what we need to do is educate the public in an honest way about the vaccine, and then allow them to make the choice for themselves. President Biden’s vaccine mandate is a cheap, unconstitutional overreach of governance and we will not stand by while it happens,” Crenshaw said in a statement. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Introduce Bill To Prohibit Federal Vaccine Mandates)

In late August, President Joe Biden urged more private sector companies to impose vaccine requirements after the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approved of the Pfizer vaccine. (RELATED: Biden Pushes For Private Sector Companies To Impose Vaccine Requirements Following FDA Approval)

The Pentagon will require all military service members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.