President Joe Biden said to get vaxxed or submit negative tests once a week if you work for a business of 100 people or more. Watch how Floridians react to Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Check out these other videos!

Are Millennials Turning On Biden?

Biden’s Report Card: Washington DC Edition

What Happens At Border Patrol Checkpoints

Protesters Gather Outside Prison Where Jan. 6 Rioters Are Held

Should COVID-19 Vaccines Be Forced?

Washington DC Reacts To Critical Race Theory

Don’t forget to check us out on social media!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Check out our Twitter

Check out our Facebook

Follow us on Instagram