‘It’s Not Fair To Us, The Taxpayers’: Del Rio Residents Blast Biden On Handling Of The Border Crisis

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura interviewed Del Rio, Texas, residents about how the Biden administration has handled the increase of migrants crossing the southern border.

“We don’t have food to give them. We either feed them or we feed us. It’s ridiculous for the federal government to think that we’re picking up the slack with our taxpayer money,” Bea Vallejo, resident of Del Rio for over 20 years told the Daily Caller.

WATCH HERE :

“We’re supposed to feed [the migrants], take care of their basic needs, we’re supposed to take care of their medical needs. But what about us? When are we going to be taken care of? They don’t send any resources,” Vallejo continued.

“And then they tell us they’re going to ship [the migrants] out. You’re going to send [the migrants] back to Haiti… And you lied to us. You don’t ship them out. Yes you ship some out, yes you fly some out… You’re sending them, and shipping them out to another city in the United States. Someone else’s neighborhood,” Vallejo added.

Around 4 am – Haitian migrants released into the U.S sleeping outside the Del Rio airport awaiting flights to Florida. Migrants did not tell us who paid the flights. pic.twitter.com/xk4JaNMflc — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 21, 2021

Mayor Bruno Lozano was so overwhelmed by the 15,000 Haitian migrants living under the international bridge in late September, he closed the port of entry for several days, resulting in Del Rio losing an average of $17,000 per day.

The shut down of the Del Rio port of entry effected workers and business owners on the American and Mexican side. Several restaurants in Del Rio were open for takeout only as workers living in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico were unable to cross. The local schools also felt the impact as around 300 students couldn’t cross to go to school in Val Verde county. (RELATED : Fauci Says Immigrants Aren’t Behind New COVID-19 Surges)

Reporting from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico where Haitian migrants cross the river to the Del Rio side back and worth passing supplies over. Never seen anything like this, DHS Secratary Mayorkas says the ‘border is closed’ but it doesn’t look like it pic.twitter.com/4cJ0CjuXE0 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 22, 2021

“The people are really concerned about safety,” small business owner told the Daily Caller. “People are expecting bad things.”