This Next Crisis Could Be Biden’s Biggest

While President Joe Biden may have his hands full with the border crisis and pandemic, his load is about to get heavier. As the supply chain shortage continues to spread across several major economic sectors, consumer prices are surging and a massive labor shortage looms. It is this crisis, not an influx of illegal immigrants or COVID-19, that might make or break Biden’s chances at reelection in 2024.

The pandemic revealed what most Americans didn’t take notice of: the lack of goods and supplies produced domestically. Hospitals nationwide were unprepared and Americans flocked to stores to stock up on toiletries and other goods, leaving bare shelves. Silently but surely, the pandemic caused a backup of the crucial production of technology and goods, and Americans will now bear the burden.