Report: Comedian Howie Mandel Rushed To Hospital After Suddenly Passing Out

Superstar Howie Mandel was reportedly rushed to the hospital Wednesday after he suddenly passed out while outside his local Starbucks in southern California.

The 65-year-old comedian and TV personality was reportedly at the coffee joint with his wife Terry and some friends in Los Angeles when he reportedly lost consciousness, fell over and landed flat on the cement, TMZ reported.

Howie Mandel passed out at a Starbucks and was taken to a hospital. https://t.co/udDsLtLuJS — TMZ (@TMZ) October 13, 2021

The “America’s Got Talent” judge was reportedly conscious and sitting up by the time LA paramedics arrived, the piece noted. He was then taken to a nearby hospital. (RELATED: Howie Mandel Apologizes)

People magazine reported the superstar was reportedly undergoing tests for suspected low blood sugar while there.

Mandel recently shared with fans that he had undergone an endoscopy and a colonoscopy, the outlet noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howie Mandel (@howiemandel)

“Colonoscopy,” he captioned the post. “Recovery audition.” His post on social media included video of him in a hospital bed and clearly feeling no pain.

There is no other information at the time of this publication as to Mandel’s condition. This story is developing.