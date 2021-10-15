Watch What You Missed In The Joe Rogan Interview With CNN’s Sanjay Gupta

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is the chief medical correspondent for CNN. Surely, he will be able to answer all of the COVID-related questions from a fighter and comedian like Joe Rogan? Right?

That’s literally Dr. Gupta’s only job. In my opinion, he just goes on television and tells people like us and Joe Rogan what to think, feel, how to follow science — whatever.

In my latest rant, I dig into what you missed in the Joe Rogan interview with Sanjay Gupta. There was so much to unpack from this conversation, so be sure to watch to find out more:

WATCH:

Rogan is the ultimate commentator at this moment in history. He asks simple but tough questions. He doesn’t back down when he isn’t getting the information he’s looking for. He interviews as he fights. It’s impressive, and he should be president.

