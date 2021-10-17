‘We Can Enjoy The Holiday Season’: Fauci Is Still Telling Unvaccinated Americans They Shouldn’t Have Normal Holidays

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that although the vaccinated “can enjoy the Holiday season,” the unvaccinated cannot.

“For groups that are vaccinated, we can enjoy the Holiday season,” Fauci told “Fox News Sunday.”

“When you’re in the family unit among people who are vaccinated, I think you should just enjoy the holidays as best you can in the family spirit.” (RELATED: Sen. Rubio: Biden Admin. Forcing Workers To Get Vaccine While Letting Unvaxxed Migrants Into The US Like A ‘Movie On Netflix’)

But he did not apply that advice to the unvaccinated.

“For those who are not vaccinated, first, I would encourage them very strongly to get vaccinated,” he said.

He said they should do what the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends when they are “in a public indoor setting — to wear a mask.” Fauci said that “masks work,” reduce the likelihood of infection and keep other people safe.

“Not only will it be good for your own health and that of your family, it will make it much easier for you to enjoy the kinds of things in society at that you would like to enjoy anyway.”

Host Chris Wallace asked Fauci what he thought of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s opposition to mandatory vaccination.

“I’m not going to make anything about my personal opinion about any person in office like a governor other than to say from a public health standpoint, that is really unfortunate … The data are very, very clear. It does not matter what I think or not think of Gov. Abbott. The fact is, look at the data and look at the difference between people who get vaccinated versus people who are unvaccinated.” (RELATED: ‘The Choice Is Yours’: In Line With CDC’s Mask Guidance, Biden Gives Americans An Ultimatum On Vaccines)

Fauci is firmly behind vaccine mandates for all airline travelers.

Fauci reversed his position on booster shots in September, after first saying the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should not have advocated restrictions to the third vaccine. In December 2020, he predicted that Americans might be able to stop wearing their face masks if a sufficient number of people had received the vaccination.