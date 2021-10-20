Watch Seattle Police And Firemen Turn In Their Boots To Protest Vaccine Mandates

Dozens of Seattle first responders marched up the steps of city hall to turn in their boots after being fired due to not abiding by the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a video shows.

This response from both police officers and firefighters came after the vaccine mandate deadline expired at midnight on Tuesday, leaving a multitude of those previously employed by the department jobless after refusing to go through with vaccination, Fox News reported.

Footage taken from the scene shows the dozens of men and women walking up the steps with boots in hand, prepared to turn them in due to vaccine refusal and being denied exemptions, according to the outlet.

Seattle first responders turn their boots in at Seattle City Hall after being laid off due to vaccine mandates pic.twitter.com/qDzqK9iLSQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 19, 2021

Despite the loss of members of both the police force and fire department, Seattle officials remain optimistic regarding the loss of these first responders and affirm that public safety will remain a top priority in the city.

Seattle reported that 91% of the police force had been vaccinated on Monday, and 93% of firefighters had gotten the shot, with the mayor adding that dozens of other employees had yet to submit paperwork with a declaration of vaccine status or exemption request, according to Fox News.

“If someone calls 911, there will not be significant impacts on response,” said Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

This recent event, as well as previous instances of department members leaving, have raised some concern as to whether or not the force will be able to adequately respond. Earlier this year, it was reported that over 200 Seattle police officers had left their positions due to the anti-police climate. (RELATED: Seattle Cuts Police Departement Budget To ‘Invest In Community Alternatives’)

“Sadly, this mandate will remove over 100 officers as it stands, and that’s unacceptable,” said the Seattle Police Officers Guild’s Mike Solan, Fox News reported.

A video appeared to show police officers and firefighters that were fired due to noncompliance feeding the homeless.

Seattle firefighters and Seattle police officers that were fired for not complying with the vaccine mandate are out feeding the homeless. Footage by: @KatieDaviscourt pic.twitter.com/wND4b97LSi — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 19, 2021



In accordance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate, if there was any refusal to comply after 11:59 on Monday night, those refusing would be out of a job.

“At 12:01, if they’re not vaccinated, it depends on whether there’s an exemption process or whether they just haven’t filed their paperwork,” Democratic Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday at a press conference. “Everyone has to be vaccinated, but we will try to provide a last chance for every city employee who has not complied with this. Our goal here is not to lose employees. Our goal is to get everybody vaccinated.”

The Seattle Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.