PARENTS ARE TERRORISTS NOW? Merrick Garland Issues Orders To The FBI

The fact that parents are considered “domestic terrorists” should scare you for one reason only: they’re not, but you’re being convinced that they are. Here’s what you need to know:

Attorney General Merrick Garland is now refuting the fact that he compared parents to domestic terrorists. In multiple articles, he said he “can’t even imagine” calling parents who oppose mask and vaccine mandates “domestic terrorists.”

However, the damage has already been done. Many teachers are going to China-run social media platform TikTok and doing dances and songs about how parents practicing freedom of speech are terrorists.

Garland’s decision to mobilize the FBI to work with state and local law enforcement to address freedom of speech in school board meetings is further destroying unity across America.

Assisting in this destruction, and ignoring its job of educating future generations, is the National School Board Association. The NSBA called upon the Biden Administration to police parents using domestic terror laws.

So who really suffers here?

Right now, it’s children.

Let me know what you think in the comments.

Watch More of Kay’s Videos

Watch The Whiniest Woke Women Melt Down

WATCH Fauci VS. Chappelle: who will win?!

Manchin Threw Some SERIOUS Shade At Chuck Schumer, And Now EVERYONE’S Talking

Trump VS. Biden: Find Out Who Wins This Fight

Watch These Woke Soyboys Destroy Our Species

Remember to Join The Daily Caller!

Subscribe to our channel!

Become a Daily Caller PATRIOT

Subscribe to our Podcast on iTunes

Check out the SoundCloud

Or keeping visiting our website

Check out our Twitter

And Facebook

Or follow on Instagram

And don’t forget to subscribe!