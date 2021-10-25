Airline Executive Found Hanging By Belt In Suburban Nature Park After Missing For Over A Year

United Airlines executive Jacob Cefolia’s body was found Friday in a nature preserve in a suburb outside Chicago after missing for more than a year.

Police said Cefolia’s body was discovered hanging from an uprooted tree by a belt in Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Darien, and personal belongings, including a wallet, driver’s license and backpack, were found nearby, according to CBS Chicago. Despite an extensive search for the airline executive by multiple police agencies, Cefolia remained missing for 14 months, CBS Chicago reported. The 50-year-old vice president of world sales was last seen Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Body Found In Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve In Darien Confirmed To Be Missing United Airlines Executive Jacob Cefolia https://t.co/ZzCUhmPBJI pic.twitter.com/IFxOrs2zJB — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) October 25, 2021

Although the manner of Cefolia’s has yet to be determined, Dupage Forest Police Chief David Peterson noted that there were no signs of foul play and that an investigation is underway, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“On behalf of the Forest Preserve District, I would like to send our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” Pederson said, according to the Sun-Times. “We hope this at least [brings] closure to his family and friends.”

United Airlines also issued a statement expressing its condolences for the loss of its former executive.

“We were sad to hear the news about our former colleague Jake and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. And we remain grateful for the support and prayers that so many of our employees – including Jake’s co-workers – have shared with one another and on his behalf over the past year,” the statement read, according to CBS Chicago.

