Kentucky High School Held ‘Man Pageant’ Where Students Allegedly Gave Teachers Lap Dances, Wore Hooters Shirts

Parents of students at Hazard High School in Kentucky are upset over inappropriate dances and costumes at a student assembly, WKYT reported.

Students dressed up for what the Courier Journal called a “Man Pageant.” Female students donned Hooters uniforms with mugs that looked like they were filled with beer, boys danced inappropriately on teachers while dressed in women’s lingerie and students were allegedly paddled at the event, WKYT reported.

Photos of the costume contest, which was part of the school’s homecoming week were originally posted to Hazard High School Athletics’ Facebook page, but are now deleted, WKYT reported.

Principal of Hazard High School and Mayor of Hazard, Happy Mobelini, was shown in the event’s photos. He told WKYT Wednesday that all questions regarding the incident should be directed toward the superintendent’s office. (RELATED: Judge Finds Skirt-Wearing Teen Boy Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Female Classmate In Loudoun County School Bathroom)

Mobelini was investigated in 2008 over Facebook photos that allegedly showed him driving his daughter and her four teenage friends while they drank alcohol and smoked cigarettes, the Courier Journal reported. The students said the principal wasn’t aware that they were drinking or smoking.

He also came under fire the same year when 12 students were caught drinking and charged with underage alcohol intoxication on the Hazard High School football field, according to the Courier Journal, but he was not charged.

INSANE: Mayor of Hazard, KY who is also the principal of Hazard High School, held an assembly with a male pageant. The students came dressed in lingerie and gave lap dances to the staff. pic.twitter.com/ZxODWQWOsx — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 27, 2021

Some students and parents said the event is being blown out of proportion, WKYT reported.

“It wasn’t meant to be anything sexual,” senior Legend Goins told WKYT. “It was just a joke so we could get more laughs so we could win.”

“I think that everyone’s taking it way too far,” another senior, John Mackslover, told WKYT. “Every year up to this year, I would say they’re just as vulgar, as you would put it.”

Superintendent Sondra Combs released a statement, first obtained by WKYT, that the event was investigated and said appropriate action was taken.

“We strive to foster creativity in our students, but unfortunately, this time it was carried too far,” the superintendent’s statement read. “In today’s society students must understand that anything posted online is permanent! It is there on public display for everyone to see and share around the globe. We would hate to see a single youthful indiscretion haunt one of our children for their entire life. We have a dress code that is to be followed at all times.”

“In the future, we will strive to keep the lighthearted, fun nature of school activities without the inappropriate behavior,” the statement added.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.