ANALYSIS: The Media Loves Joe Biden, But He’s Treating Them Worse Than Trump Did

Dylan Housman
President Joe Biden receives better coverage from corporate media outlets than former President Donald Trump, but the latter made it much easier for reporters to do their jobs than his successor.

Biden has made far fewer appearances and taken far fewer questions from the press than either Trump or former President Barack Obama had at this stage of their presidencies. Now, after months of holding their tongue, journalists are finally starting to take notice and call out the administration for its lack of transparency and willingness to communicate.