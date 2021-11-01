Beach Handball Team Wins War Over Bikinis, Won’t Have To Wear Those Bottoms Anymore

The Norway beach handball team has won its war over having to wear bikinis in games and won’t have to wear those kind of bottoms anymore.

“Female athletes must wear short tight pants with a close fit,” the new rule reads from the International Handball Federation, The New York Times reported in a piece published Monday.

Previously, the rule for international beach handball team players was that they had to wear bikini bottoms “with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg.” (RELATED: Muslim Beach Volleyball Player Refuse To Show Skin – Even For The Olympics)

The outlet also noted how the old rule even stated that the two-piece bikini bottoms could not be more than four inches.

The new rule will go into effect Jan. 1.

The Norway beach handball team had previously been fined about $1,740 in July after the girls competed in a championship game in shorts instead of the bikini bottoms. (RELATED: Iran ‘Forbids’ Women From Watching US-Iran Volleyball Match)

The news of the fine drew the attention of stars like singer Pink who said the European handball “should be fined for sexism.”

“I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR ‘uniform,'” the singer tweeted. “The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.”