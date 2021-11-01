Check Out BLUETTI’s Deals on Their New Power Stations

BLUETTI AC300 – New Release!

A Solar Power Station That Maxes Out At 6kW (24.6kWh)

“The time is now, ditch your noisy gas generators and go solar.”

2 months ago in July 2021, Bluetti announced their release of an industry first, modular solar power station – the AC300 and its accompanying LFP battery module, the B300 (3,072Wh).

Word spread fast, and before anyone knew it, the AC300 was trending throughout the United States.

Now, at long last, after months of waiting, the AC300 and B300 are finally here!

Now Available For Order

Solar Vs. Gas Generators (Why Should Everyone Go Solar?)

Solar Generator:

No added noise/extremely quiet operation – 35dB (As quiet as whisper)

Free, clean, endless renewable power source from the sun or wind.

Increases your daily solar consumption 24/7

Extremely low maintenance (due to barely any moving parts)

Seamless UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) when power outages occurred

Gas/Propane Generator

Noisy operation ≥70dB (As loud as a washing machine)

Emissions, deadly toxic carbon monoxide (The generators must be used outside)

(The generators must be used outside) Higher carbon footprint – (Uses fossil fuels for power)

Requires maintenance – (Lots of moving parts to maintain)

Monthly fuel costs – (Fuel is not free like the sun)

When using a solar generator, you are essentially using free energy from the sun instead of using costly dirty fossil fuels. You can continue getting this free energy from the sun for the lifespan of your solar panels, which is usually around 25 to 30 years. And, Unlike most conventional fuel or gas generators, solar generators have absolutely no moving parts and do not use a liquid fuel. This means your ongoing costs will be low.

Aside from the financial gains of using a solar generator, choosing this green technology over other fossil fueled systems has various environmental and health benefits. Gas powered generators lead to air pollution alongside noise pollution, and while the latter is just simply annoying, the former contributes to climate change and respiratory disease.

Last but not least, most heavy duty gas powered generators can weigh a lot, sometimes up to 250 pounds. In comparison, Bluetti’s AC300 weighs a mere 44 pounds and the B300 74lbs.

Why Should The BLUETTI AC300 Be Chosen?

Bluetti AC300 is 100% modular and can accept up to four B300 battery modules per unit, adding up to a total of 12,288Wh – Good luck running out of power.

Being modular means people can transport vast amounts of power with ease. All together the machine ways too much to transport, but individually, each part is highly portable.

AC300 uses top of the range LFP cells which have 3500+ life cycles leading up to 80% of the original capacity. (In other words, putting the device through one cycle a day, means 10 years of service life.)

Capable of receiving 2,400 watts of unrivalled MPPT solar charging input, it's time to go full-time solar!

Packed with a 3000 watt pure sine wave inverter able to adjust the AC charging rate (no need for a power brick, one charging cable will do just fine)

While connected to two B300 battery modules, the AC300 can be charged with both solar and AC simultaneously, adding up to 5400 watts of power input.

Allows the connection of the new BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro, connecting of which doubles the voltage, power, and capacity up to 6000W, 240V, 24,576Wh.

All of this technology can be controlled by a complex, yet easy to use smartphone app via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Where To Buy The AC300 & How Is It Delivered?

BLUETTI products can be bought on the official website: https://bluettipower.com

AC300 paired with 1× B300 battery module now starts at $2899 (original price is $3699, that is $800 OFF for a limited quantity).

AC300 paired with 2× B300 battery modules starts at $3648 (original price is $4498, that is $850 OFF).

For one-stop shopping, a total amount of a thousand bucks can be saved when buying certain AC300 solar bundles.

Orders will be delivered in 3~5 weeks from purchase date, according to Bluetti’s statement.

The AC200 MAX Is Now Back In Stock

Being sold out within a few weeks of its release, the AC200 MAX and B230 battery modules are now both available to be purchased again.

Remember, the AC200 MAX has a standard built-in 2,048Wh LFP battery pack (with expandable battery capabilities) – an all-round upgrade of the long loved AC200/P.

Excitingly, the AC200 MAX can be connected to both the B230 and B300 battery modules, unlike the AC300 which is only compatible with the B300 battery module.

At total capacity (connected with two B300 battery modules) the AC200 MAX boasts up to 8,192Wh!

For a limited time period, BLUETTI is also offering a discount coupon on the AC200 MAX meaning it can now be bought for $1,799, that is $300 savings. Additional savings can be made by purchasing bundles.

If you are looking for raw power, then its quite simple. Look no further, get your power here: www.bluettipower.com