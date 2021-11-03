EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Murphy, House Republicans Introduce Resolution To Protect Free Speech, Academic Freedoms

North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy and 22 House Republicans introduced a resolution Wednesday to protect expressing support for the First Amendment and the protection of free speech, as well as academic freedoms for all students and faculty.

The Daily Caller first obtained the resolution which comes after Reps. Murphy, Elise Stefanik, and Kat Cammack hosted the first-ever Campus Free Speech Roundtable on Monday in the U.S. Capitol. The purpose of the event was to highlight the importance of intellectual diversity in higher education and give those involved a chance to discuss experiences with free speech violations in higher learning.

The resolution is, “expressing support for the First Amendment to the Constitution and its bipartisan impact regarding the protection of free speech as well as academic freedoms for all students and faculty.” Murphy’s resolution cites the First Amendment, Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson, the ACLU, the Bipartisan Policy Center Fire, former Rep. John Lewis and more to try and make the resolution as bipartisan as possible.

“There is no doubt that institutions of higher learning have become vectors of teaching what to think, rather than how to think – they speak often of diversity in all things except opinion. It is clear that we have a problem on our campuses. In a 2021 survey, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) reported that an overwhelming 83 percent of students report self-censoring their viewpoints on campus at least some of the time, with 21 percent reporting that they often censor their views. If that’s not a massive red flag about the sanctity of free speech in higher education, I don’t know what is,” Murphy told the Daily Caller in a statement before introducing the resolution.

Murphy’s office told the Daily Caller they sent the resolution to every single House Democrats office and said not a single one responded, including the education and labor committee Democrats. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Bill To Better Measure Federal Debt)

“Our students and faculty should not have to walk on eggshells out of fear of retribution on campus. College is supposed to be a place where students engage in tough conversations, explore opposing viewpoints, and engage in critical, substantive debate! The sterilization of our education system is a huge disservice to our students, and to our democracy. I am deeply committed to restoring balance in our institutions, and our Resolution is an important first step towards making that happen. I hope my colleagues on the other side of the aisle will join us to make free speech protections in higher education a strong bipartisan priority,” Murphy added.

Murphy’s free speech resolution is being introduced with the support of the following 22 House Republicans: Reps. Jim Jordan, Kat Cammack, Elise Stefanik, Michael Bost, Ben Cline, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Tracey Mann, Ted Budd, Warren Davidson, Julia Letlow, Brian Babin, Ralph Norman, Greg Steube, Scott Fitzgerald, Guy Reschenthaler, Randy Weber, Claudia Tenney, Doug LaMalfa, Tom McClintock, Blake Moore, Burgess Owens and Gus Bilirakis. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans To Introduce Bill Defining The Meaning Of Infrastructure)

Murphy is a member of the House Education and Labor Committee and is the Ranking Member of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee. He was also the former Alumni President at Davidson College.