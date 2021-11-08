Dakota Johnson Goes Braless In Shimmering Low-Cut Silver Top And Pants Combo On Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson stunned when she went braless in a shimmering top and pants combination on the red carpet at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art gala Saturday.

The 32-year-old actress looked truly amazing in the sleeveless silver sequined cropped top with a plunging neckline that she paired with pale pink satin pants during her appearance at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA in Los Angeles. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and silver platform high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star often wows at various events.

Check out another one of her unforgettable looks when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping sheer gown that left little to the imagination at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

Dakota looked incredible in the silver, gem-encrusted, fringe-lined floor-length dress with a plunging neckline.