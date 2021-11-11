WATCH Biden’s Most RACIST Moments Caught On Camera

Joe Biden suffers from a startling number of racial biases that are not favorable toward minorities in America, but his consistent “slip-ups” don’t seem to bother his woke left loyalists.

Watch this video to see some of his most racist moments caught on camera:

Daily Caller op-ed contributor Tim Murtaugh wrote a compelling piece on Biden’s decades-long habit of making overtly racist remarks, taking highly discriminatory positions and spending his time with known racists.

We can no longer assume that Biden’s behavior is a “gaffe.”

In just one day, Biden claimed that Latinos in America are resistant to vaccinations because “they’re worried that they’ll be vaccinated and deported.” More than 60 million Latinos are American citizens.

He then went on to describe how black Americans are against vaccinations because “they are used to be experimented on — the Tuskegee Airmen and others.”

The Tuskegee Airmen and Tuskegee Syphilis Study are not the same groups of people. The Tuskegee airmen were the first black fighter pilots to serve in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

The Tuskegee Syphilis experiment was an almost 50-year study that allowed scientists to leave black men with syphilis and other diseases untreated, because the researchers wanted to see how the 600 men’s health progressed through their lives.

This was not the first time Biden had conflated the Tuskegee events.

Biden also accused a black interviewer with being a drug addict after the interviewer asked him whether he had taken a cognitive test.

Why Biden’s supporters are so comfortable with an obvious, outspoken racist as their leader is presently unknown. The use of the term “gaffe” to describe Biden’s consistent mistakes is a verbal band-aid on his behavior.

At this point, Biden is exhibiting a form of confirmation bias, coupled with a mish mash of conscious and unconscious racial biases. Confirmation bias is defined as a “tendency to favor information that aligns with existing beliefs and attitudes.”

Biden’s administration has not done enough to mitigate his obvious racial biases. In an article by reporter Brianna Lyman, press secretary Jen Psaki cut off a New York Post reporter who pressed her on Biden’s authorship of the 1994 crime bill.

