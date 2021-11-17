Report: Aspiring Actress’ Body Left Outside Hospital, Family Pleads For Answers In Her Death

An aspiring actress’ body was reportedly left outside a hospital in Los Angeles, and her family is pleading for answers in her death.

Christy Giles, a 24-year-old model, and her designer friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, were both reportedly dropped off on the sidewalk at two different hospitals in southern California, allegedly by a couple of masked men, ABC7 News reported in a piece published Wednesday.

The body of model Christy Giles was left outside a hospital by two masked men driving an unlicensed car, friends and family have alleged. https://t.co/LomH81KKFD — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 17, 2021

“People share these amazing videos that they have with her, and it just brings back her energy, and I know I’ll never get to see her or kiss her or touch her again, and it’s just so heartbreaking,” tearful Jan Cilliers, Giles’ husband, shared with the outlet.

Cilliers was reportedly in San Francisco during the time of his wife’s death. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

Hilda reportedly remains in critical condition “on life support” at a hospital in West L.A.,” People magazine noted.

“Marcela’s toxicology report came back, and I guess they found heroin in her system, which is nothing that either of those girls would ever do, not voluntarily,” Cilliers alleged, the outlet noted.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Giles’ family following her death, in which they claim the model was “allegedly drugged” after a night out. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

Part of the description alleged how “twelve hours” after Christy’s known whereabouts, “three men in an all black, masked in bandanas; with license plates removed, dropped” her “off on the sidewalk of a hospital. Christy was already lifeless and pronounced dead at the scene. ”

“Two hours later the same vehicle with two masked men dropped her friend, Hilda off at a different hospital,” it added. “Hilda is currently in critical condition and fighting for her life. This story is by no means unique. Since Saturday we’ve all received a number of messages from other females who have eerily similar stories, except the only difference between them & Christy and Hilda, is they survived.”

The Los Angeles Police Department shared with the ABC7 that a “preliminary investigation reveals a possible overdose which turned fatal.”

This story is developing.