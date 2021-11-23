WILCOX: Biden And Harris Are Outraged At A Border Crisis, But Not The One They Created

The Biden administration is finally expressing concern over a border crisis, but not the one affecting the U.S.

Joe Biden recently stated that the migrant crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border is of “great concern” to his administration, at the same time he has continued to downplay the crisis at the U.S. southern border.

“We’ve communicated our concern to Russia, we’ve communicated our concern to Belarus,”Biden told reporters earlier this month. “We think it’s a problem.”

Kamala Harris echoed those concerns during a recent trip to Paris, saying that the government in Belarus is engaging in “very troubling activity.” Harris was named border czar in the early months of the administration, and was tasked with discovering the “root causes” of mass migration into the U.S.

Just days after Harris’ comments, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during Senate testimony that Harris isn’t actually the border czar, and struggled to explain her role in fixing America’s immigration system. It would seem that Biden and Harris have given more attention to the migrant crisis overseas than the one currently occurring at our border.

Belarus has been accused of igniting a migrant crisis at their border with Poland, allegedly with help and coordination from Russia. Belarus allegedly caused the crisis by loosening visa rules, increasing state-owned airline flights, and providing migrants with directions into the country. If this sounds familiar, it should. The Biden administration has taken similar steps to create a crisis at America’s border. The administration’s policies are almost directly comparable to Belarus’ actions, which have led to international outrage.

Since taking office in January, Biden has sabotaged America’s borders by reinstating catch-and-release, ending the Trump administration’s successful Remain-in-Mexico policy, and carving out broad exemptions to the Title 42 public health order, among other initiatives. Biden’s administration has also floated payments of up to $450,000 to illegal aliens, and has been flying migrants to states throughout the country in secretive, midnight flights.

Biden has also enticed illegal aliens into the country with the promise of government benefits, something which has no doubt encouraged more economic migration into the U.S. The latest example can be found in Biden’s massive spending bill, which would eliminate the requirement to have a social security number in order to obtain the child tax credit. This would allow illegal aliens and non-citizens who don’t have social security numbers to access government benefits typically reserved for American citizens. When it comes to migrant crises, Biden and Harris don’t have any legs to stand on when criticizing the government of Belarus.

Nonprofits and non-governmental organizations are carrying out the Biden-Harris immigration agenda, using the same tactics that have provoked international outrage and sanctions against Belarus. Republican Texas Rep. Lance Gooden recently claimed to have obtained documents from a whistleblower that those organizations are running “secretive, closed down hotels,” and providing the migrants with packets on how to move around the country and enroll their kids in schools.

The European Union (EU) has announced new sanctions against Belarus’ government for facilitating a migrant crisis. Will the EU also announce sanctions against the Biden administration for doing the same thing? Don’t hold your breath. The international pressure campaign against Belarus over the politically-motivated migrant crisis it has created won’t be replicated against the Biden administration, despite the striking similarities in the actions of both governments.

While Belarus has allegedly caused a migration emergency to benefit its geopolitical standing, the Biden administration has caused one to improve their party’s political fortunes here at home. A 2018 Yale study found that there were likely more than 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S., a number which has almost certainly increased over the last three years. Biden sent legislation to Congress on his first day in office which would grant amnesty to almost all of them, with the hope that most of the illegal aliens would vote for Democrats, and usher them into a permanent majority.

None of this is to say that the crisis at the Belarus-Poland border is not important or doesn’t warrant international attention. It does. The migrant crisis currently happening in the most powerful country in the world deserves more attention, if not from the international community, then certainly from our leaders.

Dale L. Wilcox is executive director and general counsel for the Immigration Reform Law Institute, a public interest law firm working to defend the rights and interests of the American people from the negative effects of mass migration.