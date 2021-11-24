New Christmas Ad Shows Gay Santa Claus Passionately Kissing His Lover

The Norwegian Postal Service released a Christmas ad featuring a gay romance between Santa Claus and a man named Harry, with the video ending in a long, passionate kiss.

The video, released Monday, is titled ‘When Harry met Santa,’ a play on the blockbuster hit ‘When Harry Met Sally.’ The near four-minute clip features a shirtless Harry who encounters Santa in his home before Santa flees in a chimney. The video then flashes to Harry again running into Santa several more times, with Harry at one point sleeping on the couch while Santa sits in a nearby chair.

“You’re snoring,” Santa says, with Harry lighting up with glee. “I’ll be back next year.”

The duo appears to share intimate moments, with Harry writing a letter to Santa saying “all I want for Christmas is you.”

The video then flashes to Harry receiving gifts on Christmas before Santa surprise visits him in the living room. (RELATED: Woke Santa Says No To Toy Gun)

“Well I arranged some help this year so I could be with you,” Santa said. The two then share a kiss with the screen zooming out with a caption “In 2022, Norway marks 50 years of being able to love whoever we want.”

The ad was hailed by LGBTQ activists, with Oda Rygh of the organization FRI telling Norwegian news site Kampanje that “Christmas is a time we spend with those we love, and it’s nice to see the Norway Post show that love belongs to everyone, regardless of orientation, age, or whether you live at the North Poll,” according to the Daily News.

The agency has put out other politically charged videos in the past, releasing a Christmas video in 2020 entitled ‘Make Christmas Great Again.’