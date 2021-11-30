Victoria’s Secret Model Stella Maxwell Steps Out Braless In Daring Totally Sheer Chocolate Mini-Dress In London

Stella Maxwell definitely turned heads when she stepped out braless in a daring sheer mini-dress on the red carpet Monday.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked truly stunning when she went without a bra in the long-sleeve totally see-through chocolate and orange print mini during her appearance at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled up in a bun, jewelry and black high heels.(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

The lingerie model often wows at various events. She wore a sleeveless black gown with a plunging neckline and a leg slit that went all the way up during her appearance at the same fashion awards show in December 2019.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.