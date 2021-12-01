Victoria’s Secret Model Behati Prinsloo Rocks Black Print Bikini At The Beach

Supermodel Behati Prinsloo definitely turned heads when she showed up in a print bikini during her visit to the beach.

The 33-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked terrific as she rocked the chocolate and black two piece swimsuit when she hit the beach and water during her visit to Miami Beach, Florida. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She completed the great look with loose hair, sunglasses and, at one point, a black and white sunflower wrap.

Judging by the pictures, the supermodel had a great time in the water.

The lingerie model often wows at various events. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.