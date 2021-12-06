Nearly 10,000 Illegal Immigrants Have Evaded Arrest At The Border Since October: REPORT

Over 9,500 illegal immigrants have evaded arrest and entered the country in one part of the southern border since Oct. 1, Fox News reported.

The Rio Grande Valley sector of the border in Texas also had 100,000 illegal encounters since the beginning of Oct., a 163% increase since the same time frame in 2020, an anonymous Department of Homeland Security (DHS) source told Fox News.

NEW: In one 24 hour span here in the Rio Grande Valley sector over the weekend, there were 2,284 illegal immigrants encountered, per DHS source. Since October 1st, there have already been 101,808 encounters here, up 163% from same time last year. 9,500+ known gotaways. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 6, 2021

Migrants continue to cross the border in large numbers. From Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021, border agents encountered over 1.7 million at the southern border.

The Biden administration reportedly reinstated former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy that requires asylum seekers to apply and await a court date in Mexico.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed the state’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) to step in as border agents are overwhelmed by the number of migrants crossing into Texas.

On an exclusive ride along with Texas DPS, Lt. Craig Cummings told the Daily Caller News Foundation that state troopers are stepping in to protect Texans and ensure the threats at the border don’t move further north. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: My Night At The Border With ‘Operation Lone Star’ In Texas)

“This is exactly what we’re doing down here all the time,” Cummings said. “Not only do we have troopers out here that are patrolling and making these traffic stops that we just saw, but we’ve got boats that are out here on the Rio Grande Valley, we’ve got Texas Rangers that are down here on the border, we’ve got air assets in the air. We’re working with our partners: at the federal, at the state, and at the local level to secure Texas and address this threat that’s facing our communities.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told the DCNF that they don’t generally include “gotaways” in their statistics.

DHS didn’t respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

