US

San Francisco Restaurant Apologizes For Denying Service To Police Officers Because They Were Armed

Six San Francisco Police Officers Indicted Multiple Corruption Charges

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Taylor Penley Contributor
Font Size:

Owners of the popular San Francisco brunch spot Hilda and Jesse apologized Sunday amid backlash for turning away three armed, on-duty police officers.

“We made a mistake and apologize for the unfortunate incident on Friday when we asked members of the San Francisco Police Department to leave our restaurant,” the eatery’s account wrote in an Instagram post. “We are grateful to all members of the force who work hard to keep us safe, especially during these challenging times.”

Restaurant owners Rachel Sillcocks and Kristina Liedags Compton previously turned away the three on-duty officers because the firearms they carried “made employees uncomfortable,” according to KPIX-TV in San Francisco.

Police Chief William Scott stressed that his department, “stands for safety with respect, even when it means respecting wishes that our officers and I find discouraging and personally disappointing,” the outlet added. (RELATED: San Francisco Police Banned From Wearing Thin Blue Line Face Masks).

The restaurant’s move led social media users to provide their own calls for boycotts of the Hilda and Jesse restaurant.

Hilda and Jesse’s owners previously described the location as a “safe space.”