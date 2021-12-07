San Francisco Restaurant Apologizes For Denying Service To Police Officers Because They Were Armed

Owners of the popular San Francisco brunch spot Hilda and Jesse apologized Sunday amid backlash for turning away three armed, on-duty police officers.

“We made a mistake and apologize for the unfortunate incident on Friday when we asked members of the San Francisco Police Department to leave our restaurant,” the eatery’s account wrote in an Instagram post. “We are grateful to all members of the force who work hard to keep us safe, especially during these challenging times.”

Restaurant owners Rachel Sillcocks and Kristina Liedags Compton previously turned away the three on-duty officers because the firearms they carried “made employees uncomfortable,” according to KPIX-TV in San Francisco.

BREAKING: Restaurant in SF refuses service to two SFPD officers yesterday 12/3, stating their presence made staff (and perhaps guests) uncomfortable. Hilda and Jesse on Union St. Here’s their response: 👇 pic.twitter.com/7ujmJ2Ks0O — Richie Greenberg (@richieSF2016) December 5, 2021

Police Chief William Scott stressed that his department, “stands for safety with respect, even when it means respecting wishes that our officers and I find discouraging and personally disappointing,” the outlet added. (RELATED: San Francisco Police Banned From Wearing Thin Blue Line Face Masks).

The restaurant’s move led social media users to provide their own calls for boycotts of the Hilda and Jesse restaurant.

Cancel #Hilda and Jesse restaurant in San Francisco, they discriminate against Police Officers — PatriotLatinaNOT X (@ro_seip) December 6, 2021

My apologies to the SFPD officers who were treated so badly by the Jesse and Hilda restaurant by Union Square. I will never be a patron of this establishment and would recommend others avoid this place for their bad treatment of our heroes. Your online apology is not enough. — james hopkins (@jamesho92370332) December 6, 2021

Hilda and Jesse’s owners previously described the location as a “safe space.”