‘It Tells The Bigger Story’: ‘Fox And Friends’ Hosts Sound Off After Alleged Christmas Tree Arson

“Fox And Friends” cohosts Ainsley Erhardt, Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy sounded off during Wednesday’s broadcast after a man set the Christmas tree in front of Fox News’ headquarters in New York City on fire.

Shortly after midnight, host Shannon Bream said to her viewers that firefighters were working to extinguish the fully decorated Christmas tree just outside the News Corps. building, according to The Associated Press.

“This is personal to you too at home now,” Erhardt said, tying the incident into recent surges in violent crimes in New York City and across the nation. (RELATED: New York Sees Surge In Grand Larcenies As City Returns To Normal)

“It’s a tree that unites us. It brings us together. It’s about the Christmas spirit,” Erhardt added, “It is about the holiday season. It’s about Jesus. It’s about Hanukkah. It is about everything that we stand for as a country.”

Kilmeade added to Erhardt’s sentiment on crime, describing New York City as “so out of control” amid the recent surge.

Erhardt assured viewers that the tree will be rebuilt at some point in the future.

“We will not let this deliberate and brazen act of cowardice deter us,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, according to The AP’s report.

Authorities charged a 49-year-old male suspect with arson and other crimes following the incident Wednesday. added. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The city has experienced one of its largest upticks in shootings and murders with 1,476 shootings taking place in the city this year, 33 more than this point in 2020 and double the rate seen before the pandemic began, according to The New York Post.

Murders are up 45% from pre-pandemic rates, the outlet added.