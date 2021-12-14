Bernie Sanders Opposes Nomination Of Biden’s FDA Pick

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday his opposition to President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration over ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Sanders made the announcement in a tweet, saying Biden’s nominee, Robert Califf, is not willing to stand up to the pharmaceutical industry. The Vermont senator also included a video of his remarks at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee meeting, where he serves.

“We need leadership at the FDA that is finally willing to stand up to the greed and power of the pharmaceutical industry. In this critical moment, Dr. Califf is not the leader Americans need at the agency and I will oppose his nomination,” Sanders said in the tweet.

Califf served as the head of the FDA from February 2016 until the end of the Obama administration.

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin also came out against Califf’s nomination in November over his ties to the pharmaceutical industry. (RELATED: Manchin Opposes Biden’s FDA Nominee Over Pharmaceutical Ties)

“Dr. Califf’s nomination and his significant ties to the pharmaceutical industry take us backwards not forward,” Manchin said in a statement. “His nomination is an insult to the many families and individuals who have had their lives changed forever as a result of addiction.” (RELATED: Biden To Nominate FDA Chief 10 Months Into Presidency)

The FDA has been led by Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock.