Another Poll Finds Hispanic Voters Fleeing The Democratic Party

A Tuesday poll found that roughly half of Hispanic voters support former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, including cutting back on legal immigration and asylum.

Equis Labs, a Democratic polling firm, according to NBC, released a national-post mortem survey found that 49% of Hispanic voters approve of reducing legal immigration and 51% support limiting refugees and asylum. Another 42% support more deportations and 39% approve of building the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Only 28% of those surveyed approve of family separation, the poll found. In 2018, the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy led to border agents separating their migrant children from their parents and referred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) which tries to relocate the child to an adult sponsor in the U.S. while the migrant adults are prosecuted, according to previous reporting.

A 40-year-old Democrat said he changed his mind on Trump in 2020 because “he was doing things” rather than just talking about issues, the survey included.

“In the last election, 2016, I didn’t vote. For me I saw Trump as a clown. He’s a clown…But he changed my mind. In my case, I felt a difference in stability. And he was running the country. Things that were problems a long time, he came in and did something about them quickly at the beginning. He was doing things, not just talking about them.”

Hispanic voters overwhelmingly support Trump’s tax cuts, with 69% approving of the economic policy, the poll shows. The survey found that 66% support reopening the economy. On the issue of cutting social spending, 45% of Hispanic voters said they support the policy.

Over three-quarters of those surveyed, 77%, support COVID stimulus checks and 74% support rapid vaccine development, according to the poll. The survey also found that 62% support COVID policy being set by the states and 55% support living without fear of COVID.

The Trump administration pushed to speed up the vaccine development process with Operation Warp Speed, which integrated military expertise, public and private scientific research, and the pharmaceutical industry to fully develop a vaccine within 12-18 months.

After the rapid release of COVID vaccines in early 2021, Operation Warp Speed was considered a success across the political aisle.

A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) poll released last week found that Democrats and Republicans hold an equal amount of support among Hispanic voters. With the economy being considered the most important issue, Hispanic men overwhelmingly distanced themselves from the Democratic Party with support for Trump and trusted Republicans with handling the economy over their liberal colleagues.