Plane Crashes In Dominican Republic, Killing Everyone On Board

A small plane with nine passengers, including Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández, known as “Flow La Movie,” crashed in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, killing everyone aboard, according to Associated Press.

The Gulfstream jet carried two crew members and seven passengers, Helidosa Aviaition Group said in a Twitter post.

Por este medio informamos que en el día de hoy, la aeronave HI1050 con 2 tripulantes y 7 pasajeros se ha accidentado en el AILA. Nuestra Empresa esta activamente trabajando para conseguir más información y colaborando con los cuerpos de rescates. pic.twitter.com/EA4jbQR0Fv — Helidosa Aviation Group (@Helidosa) December 15, 2021

The company has not released details on the cause of the crash.

The company said in a statement that the accident caused them “great pain and regret.” They asked for “solidarity to support the affected families who, together with us, are going through this very difficult time.” (RELATED: 5 Children Die In Bouncy Castle Incident)

The plane left El Higüero airport for Orlando, Florida, before it tried to land at Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic, according to AP.

The airport shut down operations after the incident, AP reported.

Aeronave accidentada cerca del aeropuerto Las Américas, es propiedad de Helidosa.

7 pasajeros

2 tripulantes. pic.twitter.com/lTa8QLCuGM — Miralba Ruiz (@Miralba) December 15, 2021

Six American citizens were killed, including Hernández, according to Fox News. Hernández, 38, produced Urban Latin songs like ‘Te Boté’ by Bad Bunny and Ozuna, ‘La Jeepeta’ by Nio Garcia, Brray and Juanka and “Wow Remix” with participating artists Bryant Myers, Arcangel, Nicky Jam, El Alfa and Darell.

Hernández was joined by six relatives and colleagues, according to Fox News. Among them included Debbie Von Marie Jiminez Garcia, Keilyan Hernández, Hayden Hernández, Yeilianys Jeishlimar Melendez Jimenez, Jesiel Yabdiel Silv and crew members Luis Alberto Eljuri and Víctor Emilio Herrera.