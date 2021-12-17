Ice Cream Man Receives Honor With Funeral Procession Of Fellow Ice Cream Men

An ice cream man who died was honored with a funeral procession of ice cream trucks, according to a video posted Friday to Twitter.

The video showed two black cars carrying flowers, followed by a long line of ice cream trucks. Music can also be heard playing from the trucks as they pass by.

WATCH:

just witnessed an ice cream man’s funeral and all the ice cream vans came and followed in solidarity I AM SOBBING pic.twitter.com/bJhyJj4JoK — Louisa Davies (@LouisaD__) December 17, 2021

“Just witnessed an ice cream man’s funeral and all the ice cream vans came and followed in solidarity I am sobbing,” the tweet said.

The woman who captured the video is from South London, reported My London. Social media users who reacted to the video said they heard the funeral procession from Peckham, Lewisham and Brockley, the outlet also noted. (RELATED: 1,200 Perfect Strangers Attend Funeral Of An Unknown Army Veteran)

omg I heard this from Peckham and was like what is that phantom ice cream van sound! I’m so glad the mystery is solved. It’s doing quite the rounds of south London twitter — John Bingham-Hall (@public_culture_) December 17, 2021

Was this in lewisham somewhere? We heard this and I said it sounded like a million ice cream vans chiming at once — m_dkg (@m_dkg) December 17, 2021

I heard this in Brockley! — woodrow phoenix (@mrphoenix) December 17, 2021

This is not the first time an ice cream man has been honored with a funeral procession. BBC News previously reported on a funeral for Mac Leask, an 82-year-old man who sold ice cream for 46 years in Pype Hayes. Pype Hayes is part of Birmingham.

A similar tribute was also paid to Pasquale Marucci, an ice cream man from Hampshire who began his business in 1972.